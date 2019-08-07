Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.5-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.7 million.Care.com also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of CRCM stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Care.com has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,594.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $109,513.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,617.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

