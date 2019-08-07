CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 890,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,654. CareDx has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.90.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $2,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,705,510.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.