Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $604.54784-610.3608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.9 million.Career Education also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CECO. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 284,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

