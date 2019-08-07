Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,212,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 409,670 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

The stock has a market cap of $624.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

