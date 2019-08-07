Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

