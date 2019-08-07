CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Down 2.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, approximately 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

