Ccore Price Reaches $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Ccore has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $22,700.00 and $3.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00248368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.01233932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

