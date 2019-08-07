Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,071. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $520.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

