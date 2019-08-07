Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 36.34% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Chembio Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 67,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Javan Esfandiari sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $54,093.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,473 shares in the company, valued at $974,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

