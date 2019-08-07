ChessCoin Market Cap Reaches $101,544.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $101,544.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

42-coin (42) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,975.23 or 2.55725749 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020348 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.