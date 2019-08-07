Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus PCM (NYSE:PCMI) Financial Contrast

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Chewy alerts:

This table compares Chewy and PCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCM $2.16 billion 0.20 $22.77 million $2.18 16.03

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and PCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy N/A N/A N/A PCM 1.14% 19.06% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and PCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 7 5 0 2.42 PCM 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $36.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. PCM has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than PCM.

Summary

PCM beats Chewy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.