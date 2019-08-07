China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. China Biologic Products updated its FY19 guidance to $4.18-4.26 EPS.

CBPO traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $105.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,485 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

