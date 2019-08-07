China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LFC. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 447,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

