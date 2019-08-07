China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.74. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

