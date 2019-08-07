ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.39. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 85,150 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ChineseInvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChineseInvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.