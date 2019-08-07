Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.29 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.16-4.22 EPS.

CHH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,201. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.61.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $735,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,883,000. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 438,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

