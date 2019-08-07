Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.40 million and $60,442.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00016496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00247090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.01225726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.