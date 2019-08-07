Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,821 shares of company stock valued at $50,608,027. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.70. 60,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $154.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.