Chuy’s (CHUY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHUY opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

