Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 1,445,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,652 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $337,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $239,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,599. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $74,161,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4,444.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,040,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 862,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $28,965,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.