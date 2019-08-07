Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) is Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 3.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned about 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 208,449 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

CINF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

