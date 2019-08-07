Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.82 million.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.24. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,400. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

