CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

CIT Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

CIT Group stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CIT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

