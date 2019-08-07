Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:CZBT)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

