Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.33

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CSH opened at GBX 81.38 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Civitas Social Housing has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company has a market cap of $506.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.85.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

