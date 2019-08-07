Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,470,000 after buying an additional 6,759,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 11,796.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,072 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 1,459,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,856. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

