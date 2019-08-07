Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.36 million, a P/E ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.