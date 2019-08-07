Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

CDE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,827,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,750 shares of company stock worth $120,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 81.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.