Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

NYSE:CNS opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

