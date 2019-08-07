Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 2.4%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.67, 10,358 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 378,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

