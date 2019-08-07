Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

