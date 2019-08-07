Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,238 shares of company stock worth $490,834 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.