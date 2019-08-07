Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $55.84. 5,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

