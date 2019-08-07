Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.31 Million

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $336.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.10 million and the lowest is $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $331.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,275. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

