Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $79.47. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 6,919,201 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$81.93.

In other news, insider Catherine Livingstone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$73.20 ($51.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,198.00 ($51,913.48).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

