Community Bank N.A. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,640,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,690,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,534,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

