Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

