Community Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 41.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

SYY stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

