Community Bank N.A. Sells 217 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.