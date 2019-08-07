Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.32% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,025,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3,282.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $59.04.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.