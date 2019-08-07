Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%.

CHCT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 93,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.05 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

