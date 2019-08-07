Comparing DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $13.62 billion 1.10 $1.58 billion $3.00 10.58 Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.41 $916.00 million N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DISH Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 4 6 3 0 1.92 Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISH Network presently has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 10.88% 16.24% 4.57% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 4.22% 14.19% 4.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DISH Network beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and TV shows through TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides satellite and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2018, it had 12.322 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

