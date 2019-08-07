Comparing Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Blue Apron (NASDAQ:APRN)

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.11 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $667.60 million 0.17 -$122.15 million ($9.45) -0.90

Reebonz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78% Blue Apron -15.63% -70.16% -24.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Reebonz has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Apron has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reebonz and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Apron 0 6 0 0 2.00

Reebonz currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 535.84%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $22.51, indicating a potential upside of 165.43%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Summary

Reebonz beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

