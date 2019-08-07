Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 325,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $367.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,816.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $208,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $782,538. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

