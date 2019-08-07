Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 57.46%.

Shares of CNAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 29,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.