CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.89

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.08.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,179.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,919 shares of company stock worth $2,687,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $33,144,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

