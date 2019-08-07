ConnectJob Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One ConnectJob token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and YoBit. During the last week, ConnectJob has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $53,944.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.88 or 0.04607820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

ConnectJob is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io.

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

