Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.54

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 499996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

