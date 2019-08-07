Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 1,474,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ifs Securities downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

