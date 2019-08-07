ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at UBS Group

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 164.30 ($2.15).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 182.34 ($2.38) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.